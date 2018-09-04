Joy Behar: Trump ‘Loves Himself More Than the Country’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar argued President Donald Trump loved “himself more than the country.”

Behar said, “The people gathered for [Sen. John McCain’s] funeral — they sang ‘God Bless America.’ This was an incredible moment for me.”

She continued, “I was there singing ‘God Bless America’ with President Obama, Michelle Obama, George W. Bush, who I had such criticism when he was in office, but I thought, this man loves the country.”

She added, “I don’t want to say anything bad right now. I’m trying to take the high road. I don’t feel the present administration loves the country the way these people do. I just don’t. This president loves himself more than the country. The people that were there were the opposite.”

