Toobin: Trump’s Tweet Blasting Sessions ‘May Be an Impeachable Offense’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin reacted to President Donald Trump’s Monday tweet that blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions for indicting GOP Congressmen California Rep. Duncan Hunter and New York Rep. Chris Collins just ahead of the midterms, saying the president’s tweet “may be an impeachable offense.”

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

“This tweet alone may be an impeachable offense,” Toobin stated. “This is such a disgrace, this is so contrary to the traditions of the Department of Justice.”

He later added, “The sentiment at the core of that tweet is so contrary to the mission of the Department of Justice, and it’s such an insult to the decent people who work there.”

