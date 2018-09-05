Gutierrez: ‘Mr. President, It Is Time for You to Resign’ for the ‘Good of the United States’

Wednesday on the floor of the House of Representatives Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) called on President Donald Trump to “resign immediately.”

Gutiérrez said, “Mr. President, it’s time for you to resign the office of the presidency for the good of the United States and her people. It has become clear to Congress and the American people, especially those of us who do not exclusively watch sanitized versions of the news on the president’s most supportive media outlets that for decades the president led a vast criminal enterprise that went on to engage in criminal activity during the 2016 campaign for the White House and engage in criminal activities since taking the office of president. The fact is clear, the president is the target of multiple criminal investigations on several fronts.”

He continued, “Number one, the violation of federal election laws, including the failure to report payments and contributions as required under campaign finance law. Number two the violation of tax, banking, and fraud laws related to the Trump organization and immediate business associates and family members of the president. Number three, apparent involvement and encouragement of the illegal hacking of political opponents during the 2016 campaign and efforts to derail investigations, inquiries since taking the office of president. And number four, working and encouraging and collaborating with a foreign government, Russia to interfere in the 2016 election in order to help the president’s campaign, combined with efforts, while in office, to obstruct justice in the investigation of the campaign. Those are just four of the criminal conspiracies that point directly to the president of the United States and compromise his ability to continue leading the nation.”

He concluded his remarks by saying, “Mr. Speaker, in my letter I humbly ask as a proud American, patriot, public servant, a dad, a granddad, and a fellow human being, I ask the president to resign immediately. Please resign and spare the nation from this ongoing nightmare. Don’t do this to us. Don’t make us go down with you. Step aside, sir, for the good of our country and for the good of the world.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN