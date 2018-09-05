Jim Jordan: Increases Our Chances to Keep Majority if We Secure Our Border

. @Jim_Jordan : We can increase our chances of keeping the majority if we fulfill our promise to the voters and secure our border pic.twitter.com/5FivslGmvw

Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said on “Fox & Friends” that Republicans have a better shot at keeping the majority during the 2018 midterm elections if they come through on the border wall.

“What was probably the single biggest promise Republicans made to the voters in 2016? It was the border security wall, so let’s get that done here before the end of the fiscal year,” Jordan stated. “Let’s do what we said and let’s head into the election and let’s keep the majority.”

He added, “[W]e increase our chances of keeping the majority if we do a simple thing: do what we promised the voters what we were going to do. And again, this was probably the central thing that the people elected Republicans to do is secure our border, build the border security wall, so let’s get it done on this spending bill.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent