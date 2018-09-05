MSNBC’s Wallace: Ryan, McConnell Should ‘Convene a Hearing Today on the 25th Amendment’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace questioned why Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) have not started hearing on removing President Donald Trump under the 25th amendment in light of the “The New York Times” anonymous op-ed written by a senior White House official.

Wallace said, “I have never in my life read something like that from someone who is a political appointee to a sitting president, saying until one way or another it’s over. What are those ways?”

She continued, “Why hasn’t that started? Why not today? Why won’t Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell convene a hearing today on the 25th Amendment?”

She added, “This seems like the kind of writing that would drive all these men, and they’re all men, unfortunately, no offense, into their offices to figure out what to do. You now have whistleblower at the highest level of Trump administration, writing in “The New York Times” for publication that there were early whispers within the cabinet — cabinet secretaries talked about invoking the 25th Amendment. This seems to justify immediate congressional hearings to find out who they were. I would haul up every single cabinet secretary. You have to protect an anonymous source, but I would haul up political appointees from every agency and ask who talked about invoking the 25th Amendment and what did you see?”

