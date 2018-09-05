Sen Kennedy: Protestors Who ‘Disrupt Representative Democracy’ ‘Ought To Be Prosecuted’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said protestors at Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing “ought to be prosecuted.”

Kennedy said, “It was all pre-packaged. It was pre-planned. It was orchestrated. You know, kind of like a meat loaf Lean Cuisine, pop it in the microwave and here it comes. It was a circus. I think it was pre-planned all the way down to the protestors standing up and screaming. ”

He added, “And I don’t care whose side you’re on, if you try to disrupt representative democracy you ought to be prosecuted. That’s part of the problem. These protestors stand up, scream, disrupt the proceedings, they’re taken out and many times nothing ever happens to them. I don’t think that’s fair.”

