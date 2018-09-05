Watch–Kris Kobach: ‘We Have to Look Out for the American Worker’

Kansas Secretary of State and conservative populist Kris Kobach blasted the big business approach to immigration policy that prefers importing foreign workers to take American jobs rather than hiring U.S. citizens.

During a debate between Kobach and his two Kansas gubernatorial opponents — Democrat Laura Kelly and Independent candidate Greg Orman — the former adviser to President Trump slammed the notion that he drop out of the race for wanting to protect American jobs for U.S. citizens, rather than illegal aliens.

“I almost think the idea, Kris, that you think that we need to get rid of all immigrants in Kansas, all illegal immigrants in Kansas, just disqualifies you to be governor,” Orman charged at Kobach.

Kobach quickly responded, saying that Kansas and national immigration policy should be centered around protecting American workers who often have their wages stagnate and their jobs taken by illegal workers.

Kobach said:

I think Greg’s statement that you are disqualified for governor if you want to have the illegal population leave the state and open up jobs for Kansas, if you think that disqualifies me, I think he’s 180 degrees wrong. I’d be the first governor who actually tries to do something about the problem because there are many, many jobs … whether you’re talking bricklaying or all kinds of sectors where Americans are making less money and that’s one of the reasons why the firefighters union endorsed me. We have to look out for the American worker. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, Kobach most recently received a historic endorsement from the Kansas State Council of Firefighters, which represents thousands of firefighter workers across the state. The union historically endorses Democrats, but said Kobach’s agenda of bringing fairness to American workers won him their support.

“I’m convinced that you truly care about firefighters and the issues which are important to them,” Bob Wing, president of the firefighters union, said. “You understand the need to protect firefighters against the risk of cancer due to our hazardous occupation and the need to ensure our pension plan is secure.”

Full Disclosure: Kris Kobach is a columnist for Breitbart News.