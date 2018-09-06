April Ryan Suggests White House Is Hostile Towards Her Because She’s Black

American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent and CNN contributor April Ryan appeared Wednesday on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” to talk about her experiences with the White House.

Ryan said she has long received criticism for her work, but the Trump administration has “taken it to another degree.”

“In what way?” asked host Trevor Noah.

“Trying to discredit me, trying to kill my career, trying to make me look as if I’m someone that I’m not — I am a journalist, I am not an activist journalist. I’m just a journalist who is an activist for truth, who is activating for the freedom of the press.”

Ryan said the White House seems to only give answers they want to give.

Noah noted how the press has had a “white male-dominated skew.”

He then asked, “Do you think that maybe some of [the White House] retaliatory feeling towards you is that it feels like you’re doing something that’s oppositional because you are a black woman?”

“It feels like … I would say if you can taste it, smell it, touch it, it is what it is,” Ryan said to applause. “It’s the truth.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent