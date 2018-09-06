Brennan: ‘A Wounded Lion Is a Very Dangerous Animal — And I Think Donald Trump Is Wounded’

“I do think things will get worse before they get better… A wounded lion is a very dangerous animal, and I think Donald Trump is wounded.” - @JohnBrennan pic.twitter.com/TX9ZXdRmJU

Former CIA Director John Brennan weighed in Thursday on the anonymous “resistance” New York Times op-ed written by a senior White House official.

Brennan, noting the memorial service of Sen. John McCain, the Bob Woodward book reporting unfavorably on President Donald Trump and now the anonymous op-ed, likened the president to a “wounded lion,” which he said can be “very dangerous.”

“I do think things will get worse before they get better. I don’t know how Donald Trump is going to react to this,” Brennan said on NBC’s “The Today Show.” “A wounded lion is a very dangerous animal, and I think Donald Trump is wounded.”

“And we still haven’t heard from the Mueller team in terms of what else might be out there,” he concluded.

