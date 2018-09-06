CNN’s Chalian: Booker, Harris Using Kavanaugh Hearing to One Up Each Other in 2020 Bid

Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” political director for the network David Chalian said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) are using the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to impress their base voters for a 2020 presidential run.

Chalian said, “This is about showing a fight. That’s what the Democratic base is demanding. I think you are now seeing the two people that are the most talked about likely 2020 presidential contenders on the Democratic side of this panel are Cory Booker and Kamala Harris.”

He added, “Kamala Harris in questioning Kavanaugh late last night had a moment that went viral. She got a lot of attention for it in the overnight hours about questioning him about any comments he had with a lawyer or a member of a law firm about the Mueller investigation, indicating she knows there’s something there. Her potential 2020 rival, Cory Booker, who sits next to her on the panel, comes out swinging this morning saying, ‘I’m breaking Senate rules. This is my only chance to have a Spartacus moment. I’m willing to get kicked out of the Senate over this.’ So I think you also have some one-upmanship going on among the Democrats as well.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN