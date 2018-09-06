Kavanaugh: Special Counsel System ‘Consistent with Our Traditions’

During his confirmation hearing on Thursday, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh stated that the special counsel system that is currently in place is something that he has “specifically, repeatedly, and expressly said is consistent with our traditions.”

He added that he would “keep an open mind” to a protection, such as a for cause protection, that differed from the old independent counsel statute.

