Pelosi: Trump’s Reaction to NYT Op-Ed ‘a Manifestation of His Instability’

Thursday at her weekly briefing, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s tweet questioning if the anonymous op-ed in The New York Times was treason is a “manifestation of his instability.”

Pelosi said, “Republicans in Congress have enabled so much of the mayhem that exists in the White House to occur without any comment. The president has to know that when a president speaks, his words weigh a ton. So if some in the White House think correcting this behind the scenes is a consolation, I don’t think it’s good enough. Interesting, because I have never known The New York Times, perhaps you have, to go without a source. So this is interesting.”

She added, “That the president saying it’s treason is again a manifestation of his instability. But what was said in there is a reflection of what we hear from many Republicans around the country, not in Congress, that the party of Lincoln cannot survive as the party of Trump.”

