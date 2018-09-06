WATCH: Bumbling Robbery Suspect Drops Gun, Pants in Failed Hold-Up

A bumbling robbery suspect attempting to hold up a Denver-area convenience store on Saturday could barely hold up his pants and his gun.

A video of the incident showed the man fumbling his BB gun and briefly dropping his pants while allegedly trying to pull off an armed robbery of E-Cig of Denver in Aurora, Colorado.

The suspect approached the counter when he pulled out the gun, but then bungled his alleged hold-up when he fumbled the weapon on the counter and tried to grasp it, according to the video.

The owner eventually grabbed the weapon, and the suspect bolted for the store’s exit. The suspect’s pants fell down for a moment as he leaped into the door and then fled the scene.

Although the suspect wore gloves at the time, the store’s owner said police were able to gather enough evidence for their investigation.

“There were no fingerprints in the store, but definitely on the firearm itself,” owner Chris Burgess told KDVR. “You know, the clip and everything, they got fingerprints off of that.

Police are still searching for the suspect as of Thursday, and are asking anyone with information leading to the suspect’s capture to call Denver CrimeStoppers at (720) 913-7867.