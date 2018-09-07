Conway: Trump Believes NYT Op-Ed Writer ‘Somebody in National Security’

During an interview on Friday, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated most of the people in the administration do not believe the writer of the anonymous New York Times op-ed is someone inside the White House and President Trump “believes it’s somebody in national security.”

Christiane Amanpour asked, “Do you think that person is inside the White House?”

Conway answered, “Most of us don’t think that. The president just today said he believes it’s somebody in national security. But what I do believe is that who has said that ought to come forward and say it, or ought to resign.”

