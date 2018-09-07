Corker: ‘Who Wouldn’t’ Write Anonymous NYT Op-Ed Against Trump?

Thursday Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) told CNN it would be hard to find out “who wouldn’t have written” The New York Times anonymous op-ed critical of President Donald Trump.

Cooker said, “I didn’t look at it as new news. I mean, anyone who’s had any dealings over there knows that this is the reality that we’re living in. So I think a lot’s been made out of nothing. I think the biggest issue they’re going to have is figuring out who wouldn’t have written a letter like that.”

