Gingrich on Trump: ‘If This Is Dysfunctional, What Would Trump Be Like if He Was Functional?’

. @newtgingrich on the Trump presidency: "If this is dysfunctional, what would Trump be like if he was functional?" pic.twitter.com/WzO0rkJYT5

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich lauded the economy, the shift in the courts and deregulation under President Donald Trump’s leadership, asking if that is happening under a supposed “dysfunctional” White House, how good could the country be if things were running smoothly.

“You have the best economy we’ve had in a long, long time, you have real progress being made in all sorts of things, you have the most successful shift in the courts in American history, you have the biggest deregulation in American history, if this is dysfunctional, what would Trump be like if he was functional?” questioned Gingrich.

“Look how rapidly he has taken control of the American government where it matters and how rapidly he’s moved things,” he added. “Shouldn’t somebody at the [New York Times] or [The Washington Post] be trying to understand what is happening right?”

