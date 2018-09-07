Joy Behar: Trump ‘Committed Treason in Helsinki’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump committed “treason” during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their summit in Helsinki earlier this year.

While the panel was discussing Trump tweeting that The New York Times op-ed critical of him was potentially treason, Behar said, “He’s the one who committed treason in Helsinki. He’s the one who committed treason.”

She continued, “You know, this is similar to Nixon, who was very paranoid at the end. He was talking to paintings of previous presidents. I don’t know if you remember this, he was speaking to portraits, okay? ‘They’re all against me.’ He had an enemies list. Very similar, this is deja vu all over again for anybody that remembers Watergate. And you know, he had an enemies list, which I didn’t make that time, but I’m on this one.”

