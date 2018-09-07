Maher: Al Franken Should Get Back Into Politics

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) should return to politics.

Maher stated, “Until Donald Trump is no longer president, don’t talk to me about any cause except Democrats winning elections.”

He continued that being ridiculed is Trump’s weakness and proposed that Franken should get back into politics.

Maher added, “America always overreacts, and then has buyer’s remorse. … And certainly, one of the all-time overreactions was Al Franken, sex predator.” Maher then stated that the picture of Franken was a joke that Franken apologized for. He also said the woman in the picture, Leeann Tweeden, is close with Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. and that Roger Stone knew something would drop about Franken before Tweeden published the photo.

He also discussed the other accusations against Franken, stating some of them were ludicrous, and urging Democrats to have “perspective” about Franken, stating, “He didn’t drive her off a bridge and leave her to drown.”

