McConnell: No Doubt Kavanaugh Will Be Confirmed by End of the Month

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke with Hugh Hewitt Friday on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” and said there was no doubt “whatsoever” Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by the end of September, adding Kavanaugh is a “stellar nomination.”

Hewitt noted McConnell previously saying Kavanaugh will be confirmed and asked when that would happen.

“Before the end of September,” McConnell replied. “He’ll be on board at the Supreme Court by the first Monday in October, which you and I both know is the beginning of the October term.”

“Any doubt in your mind about that result?” asked Hewitt.

“None whatsoever. I think any doubts anybody might have had have been dispelled by his virtuoso performance before the Judiciary Committee. I mean, it’s stunning. He’s just a stellar nomination in every respect,” McConnell said.

