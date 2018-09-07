Obama: Protecting Free Press Shouldn’t Be Partisan – I Never Threatened to Shut Down FNC

During a speech on Friday, former President Obama stated that defending freedom of the press shouldn’t be a partisan issue, and that while he complained about Fox News, “you never heard me threaten to shut them down or call them enemies of the people.”

Obama said, “It shouldn’t be Democratic or Republican to say that we don’t threaten the freedom of the press because they say things or publish stories we don’t like.”

He added, “I complained plenty about Fox News. But you never heard me threaten to shut them down or call them enemies of the people.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett