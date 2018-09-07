Obama: Trump ‘Capitalizing’ on Fear and Anger

Friday speaking at the University of Illinois, former President Barack Obama said President Donald Trump was “capitalizing” on fear and anger.

Obama said, “The powerful and the privileged, who want to keep us divided, keep is angry and keep us cynical, because it helps them maintain the status quo and keep their power and keep their privilege. And you happen to be coming of age during one of those moments. It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause. He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years. Rooted in our past, but also born out of the enormous upheavals that have taken place in your brief lifetimes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN