Angel Families have gathered at the U.S. Capitol for a rally titled “The Negative Impact of Illegal Alien Crime in America.”

Speakers include: Pastor Mark Burns, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, Sheriff Mark Lamb, Rep. Steve King (R-IA), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA). They will be joined by new members of the Angel Families: Arlene Cohen, Maria Wolff, Courtney Hacking, Aileen Smith, Kathy Hall, Bonnie Eggle, Cindy Scalf, Sharon Miller, and Sandy Doyal.