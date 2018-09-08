Brooks: Trump ‘Agent of Incompetence’ – I Wish Those Around Him ‘Wouldn’t Write About’ Trying to Contain Him

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that his takeaway from Bob Woodward’s book and the anonymous New York Times op-ed is that people around the president are trying to do the best they can dealing with “an agent of incompetence” in the White House and stated that he wishes those people “wouldn’t write about it.”

Brooks stated the takeaway from the Woodward book and the New York Times op-ed is “That we’re in a state of permanent crisis, that we’ve got an agent of incompetence and instability in the Oval Office, and that people around him are trying to do what they can. I wish they wouldn’t write about it.”

