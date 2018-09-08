Brooks: Why Don’t Republicans Just Release Kavanaugh Docs? Democrats ‘Overwrought’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the process around Supreme Court nominations gets worse every time. He wondered why Republicans won’t just release the documents about nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and criticized the Democrats for turning the hearings “into a silly arguing about the paper release.”

Brooks began by stating Kavanaugh should be confirmed. He then turned to the confirmation hearings, saying, “I join Mark in thinking the political process around each of these nominations gets sillier and worse every single time, just about. The Republicans, as Mark said, have — you know, why not just release the documents? I thought the Democrats were overwrought throughout, and really turned the hearings into a silly arguing about the paper release. And I get the outrage about that, but it’s supposed to be about the Supreme Court nominee.”

