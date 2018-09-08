Dershowitz: 25th Amendment Not ‘a Substitute for Impeachment’ – ‘Dangerous’ to ‘Medicalize’ Political Differences

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz argued that the 25th Amendment isn’t designed to “medicalize political differences” or work as “a substitute for impeachment.”

Dershowitz said, “[Y]ou really have to read the 25th Amendment and understand that it was never intended to medicalize political differences. Even President Obama, yesterday, used the term ‘paranoia.’ It’s very dangerous when we try to psychiatricize political differences. That’s not what the 25th Amendment was about. It was about a president who was shot or a president who was having a psychotic break and didn’t know the difference between right and wrong. It was not intended as a substitute for impeachment. And we ought to get off that as soon as possible.”

