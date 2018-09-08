Joy Reid: Nobody Elected NYT Op-Ed Writer to Run Things

On Saturday’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid discussed the anonymous New York Times op-ed and said, “far be it from me to agree with Sarah Huckabee Sanders on something, but nobody elected whoever this is to run the country.”

Reid began by stating, “Of course, steering the administration in the right direction didn’t involve stopping the separation and caging of immigrant children or using the constitutional option of removing Trump by the 25th Amendment. No, the right direction is apparently the one where the ‘resistor’ gets to preserve the things they like.”

Reid also cited a New Yorker piece by Masha Gessen as a good summary of her concerns with the op-ed.

She then stated, “I mean, you know, far be it from me to agree with Sarah Huckabee Sanders on something, but nobody elected whoever this is to run the country. And now, they don’t even want us to know who they are. They just say, Trust us. Don’t worry. We’ve got this, We’re running the country.”

