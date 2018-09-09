Bob Woodward on Oval Office Turmoil: ‘People Better Wake Up to What’s Going On’

On this week’s broadcast of “CBS Sunday Morning,” Watergate journalist Bob Woodward discussed his new book “Fear,” which is about the turmoil and conflict within Trump White House.

Woodward said, “You look at the operation of this White House, and you have to say, ‘Let’s hope to God we don’t have a crisis.'”

He continued, “People who work for him are worried … that he will sign things or give orders that threaten the national security or the financial security of the country, or of the world.”

When asked about The New York Times anonymous op-ed critical of the president, Woodward said, “I have no idea who it is. It’s very important, who it is. It’s very important whether this is somebody who witnessed and participated. And quite frankly, if there was a person in the White House or the administration who wanted to tell me what’s in that op-ed piece, I would say, ‘Okay, name me who was there. What is the specific incident?’ As you know, from having read my book, the dates and times and participants.”

He added, “People better wake up to what’s going on.”

