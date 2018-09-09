Conway: It Would Be Legitimate to Investigate Op-Ed Author for ‘Criminal Activity’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway backed President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the Department of Justice should investigate “criminal activity” by the author of the anonymous New York Times op-ed critical of the president.

Conway said, “So from what I understand there can be an investigation if there is criminal activity, perhaps.”

She continued, “Anybody who would do this, you don’t know what else they’re saying.”

She added, “I have literally no idea, nor do you, what else this person has divulged.”

