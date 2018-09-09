Dem Sen Coons Refuses to Rule Out if Cory Booker Is Under Ethics Committee Review for Document Release

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) refused to rule out the possibility that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) might face consequences for releasing documents on Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Coons said, “I have to be careful what I say here because I’m the vice chairman of the Ethics Committee, and in that role, I can’t comment on anything that may or may not come before the Ethics Committee.”

He continued, “I do think this was an unprecedented process in which significant amounts, the overwhelming majority of the documents relevant to Judge Kavanaugh’s service in the Bush administration as staff secretary were blocked from review by the committee. And there was a strong disagreement between the majority and the minority. Overall I agree with that concern.”

When asked if Booker’s behavior was under review by the committee, Coons said, “I can’t comment on that. The rules of the ethics committee prohibit any member of the committee from commenting on whether a matter is before the committee or not.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN