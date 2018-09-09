Dem Sen Warner: ‘A Lot of Folks in the White House Have Real Concern About this President’s Stability’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) based on the anonymous New York Times op-ed that was critical of President Donald Trump, there appeared “to be a lot of folks in the White House have concern about this president’s stability.”

Warner said, “In the last three months, we have had the president with a disastrous policy with the president separating kids from the border, we had the embarrassment of the president kowtowing Vladimir Putin, in Helsinki. We had this zigging and zagging on his trade and tariff policies. We have had, as I indicated already guilty pleas of some of his senior campaign and personal lawyers. We have had horrible treatment of John McCain after he passed. And now we have had the Woodward book and this op-ed come out.”

He added, “Clearly you’ve got a president who is lashing out. He is lashing out in terms of whoever wrote the op-ed, and I wish the person would have revealed their identity, but you’ve also got the president attacking his Justice Department and also attacking the Justice Department for indicting Republican congressmen. Does this president not understand that the Justice Department is not a tool of his own personal power. That is one of the reasons I think you’re seeing not only Republican members but what appears to be a lot of folks in the White House have real concern about this president’s stability.”

