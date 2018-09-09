DNC Chair Perez: ‘Democracy Is on the Ballot’ in November

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said democracy was “on the ballot” in the upcoming midterm elections.

Perez said, “People’s healthcare is on the ballot. This is the most important election of our lifetime. Your health care, if you have a preexisting condition that’s on the ballot. Good wages are on the ballot. Education is on the ballot. And frankly our democracy is on the ballot because this is not simply an election about right versus left, this is an election about right versus wrong.”

He continued, “I worked at DOJ for 13 years. A president does not tell the Justice Department who and who not to prosecute. That is wrong. The president of the United States should not believe the former chief of the KGB over our intelligence community. We shouldn’t rip children from parents. This is about all those critical issues of health care but also about who we are as a nation.”