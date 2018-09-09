Durbin: ‘Consistent Reporting’ of ‘Unpredictable, Unprepared, Unstable Behavior’ by Trump

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), said there has been “consistent reporting,” about “unpredictable, unprepared, unstable behavior” by President Donald Trump.

Durbin said, “There is a formal role. Congress under the Constitution has its own authority, but it is an authority that is exercised in the extreme. The 25th Amendment, the question of impeachment, but I think there’s a more important role for Congress to play and especially the president’s own party. This is a matter of great seriousness and gravity. We should not be dismissing it. It isn’t like his blizzard of bizarre tweets. We are talking about consistent reporting over and over again about unpredictable, unprepared, unstable behavior by this president. In a matter of great national security and defense, can we trust this president to make the proper decision, to make a thoughtful decision? These are things that I think should be addressed by his own party, but instead, we hear the silence of the lambs. They are basically quiet, have nothing to say when it comes to these events except for a few, Bob Corker is one of them who stepped up and said a few things.”

He added, “He is the one that gathered this team…and yet there is genuine fear obviously among some of them that his behavior is going to result in some terrible things for America.”

