Fmr Ted Cruz Comms Director Rick Tyler: ‘Possible’ Cruz Loses Senate Seat

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, Rick Tyler, network analyst and spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) 2016 presidential campaign said it is “possible” Cruz loses his Senate seat to Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke.

Tyler pointed out that O’Rourke is out-fundraising Cruz 2-to-1 in a red state and has grabbed national attention.

“The race … should be a 10 to 15 point race and it’s not,” Tyler told host Kasie Hunt. “It’s a zero to four-point race and Beto O’Rourke is running an interesting race. And he’s grabbed national attention.”

