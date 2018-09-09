Omarosa: Trump Obsessed With ‘Insulting Very Accomplished African Americans’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Live With Alex Witt,” former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman accused Trump of having an “obsession with insulting very accomplished African-Americans.”

When asked about Trump tweeting about NFL players protesting the National Anthem, Manigault Newman said, “He has an obsession with insulting very accomplished African-Americans. The pattern here is clear. Everyone knows these protests are about social justice. We know that. He has made it about patriotism. But really, at the core of it, is Donald Trump poking and prodding at accomplished African-Americans, as we’ve seen with his attacks on Maxine Waters, as we’ve seen as he attacks Jemele Hill as we’ve seen as he attacks me. Donald Trump wants to start racial dissension because it galvanizes his base like no other topic does. It’s not about the anthem. It’s about race.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN