Omarosa: WH ‘Senior Staff,’ ‘Family Members’ Would Use ‘#TFA’ in Texts Referring to 25th Amendment

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Live With Alex Witt,” former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said the White House staff would use “#TFA” in texts to refer to using 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Manigault Newman said, “We had a little ‘#TFA,’ which, you know, now that I think about it, I’m a little embarrassed to tell you how often when I went through my text exchange from the White House I saw the ‘#TFA,’ 25th Amendment. When he did something that was so crazy and he went unhinged, when he would flip positions from one half hour to the next, we’d ‘#TFA,’ and kept on moving.”

She continued, “When you worked for Donald Trump and you provided a decision memo for him, then these were individuals that know that something very, very strange is going on with the president of the United States, and everyone who works in those positions—that’s why the definition about senior staff is so key. If you have an opportunity to brief him, advise him, or provide any guidance to the president of the United States, that person is considered senior staff. I hate to admit it, but that was kind of a hashtag that went around a lot at the White House.”

She added, “I went through my texts very carefully, and I had to do this while I was preparing to write ‘Unhinged,’ and it occurred in my text exchange with family members, with staffers, with people in the agencies, more than 100 times. And I have those text chains. At the time it was kind of a way that we coped, but now it’s not funny, you know, the fact that was something that was discussed.”

