Pence: NYT Op-Ed Is a ‘Disgrace’ —Times and Author ‘Should Be Ashamed’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Vice President Mike Pence said both The New York Times and the author of the anonymous op-ed critical of President Donald Trump “should be ashamed.”

Pence said, “it as a disgrace.” I think the author of the anonymous editorial, and frankly The New York Times, should be ashamed. It seems to me to be just an obvious attempt to distract attention from this booming economy and President Trump’s record of success.”

