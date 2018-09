Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said he thinks about leaving the Republican Party “every morning.”

Sasse said, “I probably think about it every morning when I wake up and I figure out, ‘Why am I flying out of Nebraska to go to D.C. this week? Are we going to get stuff done?'”

He added, “I’m committed to the party of Lincoln and Reagan as long as there’s a chance to reform it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN