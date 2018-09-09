Sasse: White House Is a ‘Frenzied Circus’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union With Jake Tapper,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said President Donald Trump’s White House runs like a “frenzied circus.”

Sasse said, “You know, the president has done some good things. This week, we did the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh. I sit on the Judiciary Committee Brett Kavanaugh is a really strong nominee he is the kind of person Republican would have nominated for decades so I applaud the president for that pick. It’s pretty obvious when you are engaging the White House as I do many, many times a week, there is a lot of chaos and a lot of reality tv circus and that is different than a long-term view.”

He added, “Right now, we do a whole bunch of things in a frenzied circus and should do better than that.”

