Schumer: Will Be ‘Very Hard Task’ to Turn Senate Blue

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discussed the 2018 midterm elections and said it would be a “very hard task” for Democrats to take the Senate.

“I’d love to see the Senate go blue. It looks like a very hard task because the geography is against us,” Schumer told host John Catsimatidis. “There are 25 Democrats up for reelection [and] eight Republicans. And many of the Democrats come from states where Donald Trump won by more than 20 points. But recently there’s been a move to Democrats.”

He added, “I would call it neck and neck. I can’t be certain at all that the Democrats will take over the Senate, but it’s a much greater possibility now than it was even two months ago.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent