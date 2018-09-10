ESPN’s Taylor: Serena Williams Is ‘Trying to Improve the Way That Women Are Viewed’

"... everything that she has dealt with her entire life has come brimming up to the top. And honestly I fear the day for every woman when they hit that moment ..." @MariaTaylor7 gives her thoughts on Serena during the US Open Final pic.twitter.com/9dMpeewq3u

Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” reporter Maria Taylor defended Serena Williams’ meltdown at the U.S. Open after tennis umpire Carlos Ramos accused her of illegally receiving coaching.

According to Taylor, Williams snapped because of “everything that she has dealt with her entire life has come brimming up to the top.”

Taylor added that Williams, who turned the controversy into a sexism issue, is trying to change how women are “viewed.”

“And, honestly I fear the day for every woman when they hit that moment where they realize, ‘You know what, I’ve been marginalized, I’ve been dealing with gender inequities and I’m not standing for it anymore,'” she stated. “She’s trying to improve the way that women are viewed.”

Taylor then said she was “proud of Serena” for showing her “fire and competitive nature.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent