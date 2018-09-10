Maxine Waters: I Threaten Trump Supporters ‘All the Time’

Last week while receiving an award from the Stonewall Young Democratic Club of Los Angeles, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she threatened Trump supporters “all the time” while defending her controversial comments earlier in the year urging supporters to confront members of the Trump administration.

Waters said, “There are those who said we lacked civility when I got up and talked about the presidents cabinet and I said if you see them anywhere, if you see them at a restaurant, if you see them at a department store or even at a gasoline station just tell them ‘you are are not welcome here or anywhere,’ And so it frightened a lot of people. And of course the lying president said I threaten his constituents. I did not threaten his constituents and supporters. I do that all the time, but I didn’t do that that time.”

She added, “What bothered me so much was, they tried to frame that as violence. That’s not violence. As a matter of fact I said the poster child for violence is the president of the United States. He’s the one who threatens. Don’t forget at his rallies, when he said go ahead and beat them up, I’ll take them out on a stretcher. He even said if they jail you I will bail you out, on and on and on. I do not advocate violence. I do not believe you should hit, kick, shoot. I don’t do that. And I won’t allow anybody to define our protesting in that way. We have to tell people the difference between violence and incivility and protesting.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN