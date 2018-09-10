Omarosa: ‘Trump World Cult Will Probably Applaud’ If They Hear N-Word Tape

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said Trump supporters would “applaud” if they hear him saying the n-word.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Do you have the N-word on tape?”

Manigault Newman said, “I don’t hold the tape. I’ve heard the tape. They’ve been talking about releasing it, releasing it. You know, I’m suspecting they’re going to release it around the midterms.”

Behar said, “That won’t hurt him. That will not hurt him.”

Manigault Newman agreed, saying, “The Trump world cult will probably applaud when they hear him say it because they’re desensitized to his racist ways.”

