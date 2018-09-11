Donald Trump Jr Says His Father Trusts a ‘Much Smaller Group’ in White House After Anonymous Op-Ed

In an interview that aired Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Donald Trump Jr. discussed the anonymous New York Times op-ed that was critical of his father and shared that the president’s trusted group is “much smaller” now.

“I think there are people in there that he can trust, it’s just — it’s a much smaller group than I would like it to be,” the first son said.

“It would be easier to get things done if you’re able to fully trust everyone around you,” he added. “I think that’s a shame.”

Donald Trump Jr. believes the anonymous author is a “low-level person.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent