Gingrich: GOP Should Take Obama ‘Head-On’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” former House Speaker and former Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich stated Republicans should take President Obama “head-on.”

Gingrich said, “I think we ought to take him head-on. This is the guy who told us at Saddleback Church that he believed in marriage between a man and woman because it came straight from the Bible and he believed it. This is the guy who told us, you get to keep your doctor, you get to keep your health insurance. This is the guy who said there was a red line in Syria, and exactly one year later, said he’d never said there was a red line in Syria. Barack Obama is a left-winger who has spent his entire career denying reality. One simple example, we lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs under Obama. We’ve already gained over 400,000 over — under Trump. I like that choice. I think you want to go back to Obama, higher unemployment, fewer jobs, more food stamps, let’s have that debate. But let’s — we need to have the courage to take head-on the real Obama, not the New York Times fantasy version.”

