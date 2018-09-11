San Juan Mayor: ‘Vain’ Trump Calling Puerto Rico Hurricane Response a Success Is ‘Despicable’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said President Donald Trump calling his administration’s response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico a “success” was “despicable.”

Cruz said, “I think the president’s statement is despicable. It just goes to the lack of understanding of reality that he has. If he thinks that the deaths of 3,000 people is success, he really doesn’t know what this was all about. This was never about politics.”

She continued, “I really don’t know where the president gets the nerve to call this a success story. He thinks this about him and his political positioning. You know, my heart goes out to the people of South Carolina and North Carolina if he thinks what he did in Puerto Rico is a success.”

She added, “This was never about politics. You know, about Carly Simon’s song that says ‘You’re so vain you probably think this song is about you.’ President Trump is so vain he thinks this humanitarian crisis was about him. It was not about him, it was about saving life.”

