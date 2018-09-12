Beto O’Rourke: We Can Free DREAMers from Deportation by Granting Citizenship – I Wouldn’t Trade Wall for DREAM Act

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CBS’ “The Late Show,” Democratic Senate nominee Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) stated he would not take a deal trading a border wall for passage of the DREAM Act and said, “we can free DREAMers from the fear of deportation by making them US citizens today, so they can contribute to their maximum capacity, to their full potential.”

Host Stephen Colbert asked, “Chuck Schumer was willing to trade President Trump the wall for the DREAM Act. Would you take that deal?”

O’Rourke responded, “No, I wouldn’t.”

O’Rourke then pointed to border security legislation he worked on with Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX). He added, “We don’t need walls. We can have smart security solutions, and we can free DREAMers from the fear of deportation by making them US citizens today, so they can contribute to their maximum capacity, to their full potential.”

