Dem Rep Garamendi: Russia ‘The Biggest Scandal in America’s Presidential History’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that the Russia scandal is “the biggest scandal in America’s presidential history, and there have been some whoppers in the past.”

Garamendi said Trump’s attorneys “are doing everything they can to keep the president from testifying.”

He added, “If you were to believe Rudy Giuliani, you’re making a mistake. This man is all over the parking lot. He changes his narrative every other day. The fact of the matter is, we need to know what’s going on here, we need to know what the president did, we need to know when he knew what was going on, and what was going on. The fact of the matter is, he must testify, not just written, but he must come under oath and tell the American people what he knew, what he did, and if he didn’t do anything, okay, that’s fine. But this investigation has to move forward. It is critically important. This is the biggest scandal in America’s presidential history, and there have been some whoppers in the past.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “You think this is worse than Watergate, which led to the resignation of President Nixon?”

Garamendi responded, “We’ll see where this goes. We’ll see whether it goes to resignation, impeachment, or maybe it goes nowhere beyond where it is today.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett