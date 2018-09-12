Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Abusing Child in Alabama

An illegal alien has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child in Boaz, Alabama after allegedly confessing to the crime.

Antonio Corince, a 29-year-old illegal alien, turned himself into the Boaz Police Department and allegedly confessed to sexually abusing a child for months.

“This is something that will haunt them the rest of their lives,” Boaz Chief of Police Josh Gaskin told WAAY31 about the sexual abuse suffered by the child.

Police say they began investigating the sexual abuse last month when it was first reported. After conducting their investigation, the illegal alien allegedly came forward, via a translator, and confessed to the crime.

The illegal alien’s neighbor, Chriseve Turner, told WAAY31 that the news of the crime came as a shock to her.

“[I] didn’t realize that we had any problems like this in the neighborhood. I was told I was living besides good people,” Turner said in the interview.

Corince is being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $50,000 bond. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has been notified so that should the illegal alien be released at any time, he will be turned over to ICE agents for deportation out of the U.S.