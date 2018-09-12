Ken Starr: ‘Bad’ That There Is No Balance on Mueller’s Team

Ken Starr: I have great respect for Bob Mueller, but I don’t see balance on his team, and that’s bad pic.twitter.com/ExMeQJDQkb

During a Wednesday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr said that while he has respect for FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, he fails to see balance in his investigation, which he said is “bad.”

Co-host Steve Doocy asked, “Do you see balance on the Mueller team?”

“I don’t,” Starr replied.

“Is that bad?” Doocy followed up.

Starr said, “Yes. It is bad, given the nature of the investigation of the president. You want to take that appearance into account. Now, that having been said, I do have great respect for Bob Mueller.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent