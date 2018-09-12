Scalise: ‘We Want to Make These Tax Cuts Permanent’

. @SteveScalise : “The main idea behind tax cuts 2.0 is working with President Trump. We want to make these tax cuts permanent.” https://t.co/WDyL8F97cB pic.twitter.com/5v0v34O3kA

Wednesday on “Fox & Friends,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) discussed “tax reform 2.0,” saying the plan is to make the tax cuts “permanent” to help rebuild the middle class.

“The main idea behind tax cuts 2.0 is working with President Trump. We want to make these tax cuts permanent,” said Scalise.

He added, “We’re seeing this economic growth. President Trump led the way and he said, ‘We want to rebuild the middle class and stand up for those forgotten men and women who had been lost and left behind the last eight years because of such a slow and weak economy.”

